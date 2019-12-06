Lebanon retenders to buy 180,000 tonnes of diesel oil

The Lebanese energy ministry has retendered to purchase 180,000 tonnes of diesel oil on Dec. 11, according to a copy of the tender published in Lebanese newspapers on Friday.

Offers must be submitted by 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, Dec. 11, it said.

The energy and water ministry’s oil installations department had set a Dec. 5 deadline for a tender for the purchase of 180,000 tonnes of diesel oil that was announced last month.

