Leclanché earns new certifications from DNV and Lloyd’s Register for its innovative battery storage system for 100% electric and hybrid marine vessels

Two of the world’s leading classification societies have recertified Leclanché’s Marine Rack System (MRS-2) for operation using the company’s latest high energy 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cells.

The certification upgrade from DNV was approved in late January 2022, while the Lloyd’s Register type approval for the company’s 60 Ah and 65 Ah cells was granted in October 2021. The approvals provide third-party assessment and certification of the system’s performance and compliance with all applicable industry safety and regulatory requirements.

DNV, headquartered in Oslo, is the independent expert in assurance and risk management. It is a world leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. Lloyd’s Register, with its main office in London, is a global professional services company specialising in engineering and technology for the maritime industry.

Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage solutions companies, has been a pioneering provider of lithium-ion battery powered marine battery systems for electric and hybrid maritime vessels. Its award-winning MRS-2 is already powering some of the most innovative fully electric and hybrid vessels including:

Grimaldi Lines, which is now operating six of nine hybrid RoRo ferries, all equipped with 5.1 MWh Leclanché battery systems, in the Mediterranean Sea connecting Italy, Malta and Spain

E-ferry Ellen, funded by the municipality of Aerø, Denmark and by the European Union through the Horizon 2020 and Innovation Program. The 100% electric car and passenger ferry has a 4.3 MWh capacity battery system allowing Ellen to travel up to 22 nautical miles on a single 25-minute fast charge. Ellen won the European Solar Prize Award presented by non-profit EUROSOLAR for her ability to demonstrate the potential of green electric mobility in shipping.

The Wasaline Aurora Botnia car and passenger ferry, one of the world’s most environmentally friendly roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries using both a liquified natural gas (LNG) engine and a 2.4 MWh lithium-ion battery system for use during entry to and exit from port. Wasaline received the Ropax Ferry of the Year award for the vessel’s environmental accomplishments at the 2020 Ferry Shipping Summit in Amsterdam.

Yara Birkeland, the world’s first autonomous and fully electric container ship, scheduled to soon begin regular commercial operation on a route of around 13 nautical miles (24 km) off the coast of Norway and fully powered by a Leclanché 6.5 MWh battery system.

North America’s first of their kind all-electric e-ferries, The Amherst Islander II (1.9 MWh capacity battery system) and The Wolfe Islander IV (4.6 MWh battery storage system), built by Damen Shipyards Group for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, have been transported to Canada. They are expected to begin regular passenger service in 2022.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: “These latest certifications from DNV and Lloyd’s Register confirm the quality, performance and safety built into our Marine Rack System based on 100% in-house technology. From our initial design concept through numerous enhancements over the years, our MRS has proven itself to be a reliable and sustainable alternative to traditional ferry propulsion systems.”

Marine Rack System-2

The latest generation MRS-2 is a modular and scalable lithium-ion battery system. It incorporates multi-layer safety measures from cell to system including its proprietary battery management system (BMS) which provides real-time access to battery status, performance and diagnostic data via a comprehensive user interface.

The system is available in four standard rack heights to suit varying size battery room footprints. Pack voltages are available up to 1100 V DC. The system comes with a 230 VAC power supply or an insulated DC/DC power supply.

Safety is a critical design element of the MRS with its integrated cooling and firefighting systems, including independent ventilation ducting system to actively extract hot and flammable gases, which together reduce the risk of thermal propagation to virtually zero. In addition, Leclanché’s liquid-cooled battery systems provide vessel operators with a long list of advantages over air-cooled batteries including improved safety, longer battery lifetime, smaller footprint/larger energy density, better heat transfer and lower energy consumption.

With the latest certifications, the MRS has a broad range of certifications from leading industry groups including:

RINA: 55 and 60 Ah cells

DNV: 43, 48, 55, 60 and 65 Ah cells

Bureau Veritas: 43, 48, 55 and 60 Ah cells

LR: 55, 60 and 65 Ah cells

