Leclanché introduces a new generation of lithium-ion battery modules for e transport vehicles and vessels and unveils a high-volume European module production line

Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage companies, has developed a new generation of lithium-ion battery modules for energy intensive e-transport applications, such as marine, commercial vehicle and railway, and simultaneously inaugurated a dedicated new production line for their high volume manufacture in Europe.

The new modules, called M3, represent the next generation in Leclanché’s module production with an increased energy and power density compared to the company’s previous module generation. They feature a very-high cycle life of up to 20’000 cycles (LTO) or up to 8’000 cycles (G/NMC) – allowing for significant reductions in total cost of ownership and making them ideal for commercial applications. The modules are designed for a wide range of current and voltage outputs, going all the way up to 800A continuous current and for battery system voltages of up to 1’200V with its functionally safe BMS. The module and production line have been designed to accept a high level of flexibility in product configurations while maintaining production efficiency and traceability.

The modules are designed for a range of transport vehicles requiring high cycle life in both power and energy configurations and addressing commercial vehicles, rail and marine applications. The higher density G/NMC versions are used in the majority of transport applications whereas the LTO version is typically used where fast opportunity charging is needed such as for certain bus and AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) applications and in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell systems used in certain trucks and trains. Complete specifications are available online at the following links:

Source: Leclanché SA