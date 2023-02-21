Leela Group of Ship Recycling Yards Pioneer Virtual Reality Fire Safety Training in Alang, Gujarat, India

Body

“Leela Group of ship recycling yards made history by becoming the first ship recycling group in India to conduct a Virtual Reality (VR) Fire Safety Training Workshop. This unique and innovative initiative took place in Alang, Bhavnagar, Gujarat and was highly appreciated by the top management team, including the CEO, General Managers, etc. and other stakeholders.

The Vice President-HSEQ/Naval Arch, Mr. Prabhat Kumar praised the training, stating that there are numerous possibilities to learn a variety of things using VR technology. The participants, which included workers from all four yards of the Leela Group, sub-contractors, and other stakeholders, were impressed by the immersive experience offered by the VR technology.

The VR Fire Safety Training Workshop was designed to provide hands-on training to participants on how to effectively respond to fire incidents. Using VR simulations, the participants were able to experience realistic fire scenarios and learn how to respond in a safe and efficient manner.

The CEO of Leela Group of ship recycling yards, Mr. Vishaal Raj Soni commented on the success of the training, saying, “We are proud to be leading the way in the use of cutting-edge technology to improve the safety of our workers and the wider community. Our commitment to providing high-quality training and education to our employees has always been a top priority, and this workshop was a perfect example of that.”

The workshop was a resounding success and received positive feedback from all participants. The Leela Group of ship recycling yards intends to continue to innovate and improve the safety of its workers through the use of technology and other innovative initiatives.

Leela Group of ship recycling yards is a leading provider of ship recycling services in India. With a focus on safety, quality, and sustainability, the company has established a reputation for excellence in the industry. The company operates four yards in Alang, Bhavnagar, Gujarat and is committed to providing the highest level of service to its customers.

Source: Leela Worldwide