Legal Action Against Albanian Government for Durres Container Terminal

The Albanian state has been sued in the Court of Arbitration in Washington by the company ‘Durrës Container Terminal’ Sha and other investors in the container processing concession.

According to an article in the Global Arbitration Review portal, Kurum Shipping shpk, Durres Container Terminal Sha, US-registered Metal Commodities Foreign Trade Corp. and Britain-based Altberg Developments LP are seeking € 100 million in damages for breach of the concession contract.

The cancellation of the concession contract occurred several months ago, after a long legal battle between the Turkish company Kurum and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy.

Source: Exit News