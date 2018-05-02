Lemmings Heading Over a Cliff

The container carriers all seem to be fixated with 2018 turning into a great year. Am I missing something here? There is continued over capacity and the orders of 22,000 TEU capacity ships is turning into a rush. Having nearly gone bankrupt and requiring a save from the Korean government, HMM has now joined the jamboree and is also ordering these large ships. Great to have a government willing to throw good money after bad. And why does everyone think that we shall see a coming together of supply and demand? Is it the small number of ships in lay-up? New services and new loops are being created and put into operation on trades where there frankly is not enough demand nor is utilization that high if they were reported honestly. If things are so good, why are freight rate so desperately low on most of the trade routes?

How can utilization be high if carriers are willing to drop their prices?

A real mystery. We have been here before, on numerous occasions. A couple of quarters of good financials and everyone disregards the reality. New management does not seem to learn from past experiences. Turning to the global economy, concern over trade growth is creeping in at the IMF. In January they were bullish, this month they expressed some concern about this growth beyond the short to medium term. They suggest that the advanced economies are facing aging populations, falling rates of labor force participation, and low productivity growth which will likely not regain the per capita growth rates they enjoyed before the global financial crisis.

The IMF says that looking past the next few quarter there are notable risks to the outlook: “A new Fiscal Monitor that has been developed suggests that global debt levels—both private and public—are very high, threatening repayment problems as monetary policies normalize in an environment where many economies face lower medium-term growth rates.” Add to this IHS Markit released China March manufacturing PMI that hit a four-month low of 51.0 in March. This is the Caixin index, which focuses on smaller businesses in China compared to the official PMI reading. With trade wars looming we would suggest that being overly optimistic might not be the way to go.

Source: Hackett Associates