LENOL and FUCHS Celebrate Two Years of Successful Partnership

LENOL and FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GMBH are pleased to announce the successful anniversary of their two-year collaboration. “FUCHS has been a strong partner, providing unwavering support and strategic partnership right from the start”, said Jan Thiedeitz, CEO at LENOL DMCC.

Stefan Knapp, CEO of FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH, expressed his confidence in the joint efforts: “Our past achievements in marine have laid a solid foundation. Now, as we embark on this new chapter, there is no doubt that our commitment and dedication will lead to further success.”

In an impressively short span, the partnership has given rise to a new marine lubricant brand, tailored to meet the unique demands of the industry. This achievement underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

“We are proud of our team for creating a new marine lubricant brand in such a short time. We are delighted to be part of this success story,” said Knapp.

LENOL, a global oil marketer, has been providing high-quality marine lubricants in major ports worldwide. Their commitment to sustainability and reliability aligns perfectly with FUCHS’s values.

The new marine lubricant brand, developed collaboratively, promises cutting-edge solutions for vessels operating in challenging maritime environments. It fulfils the latest environmental standards, including IMO Tier III regulations, and ensures safe and efficient operations at sea.

“As we celebrate this milestone,” Knapp continued, “we look forward to continued growth, innovation, and a lasting impact on the marine industry.”

Source: LENOL