Lenovo reduces emissions footprint with Maersk ECO Delivery

Prioritising sustainability within supply chains is becoming increasingly important for leading brands worldwide. Lenovo, a global leader in PC manufacture and smart technology, is dedicated to optimizing the use of sustainable materials to minimize waste in its products. In addition to its own 2030 science-based targets, Lenovo has set a goal to remove one million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain by Fiscal Year 2025/26. Choosing to partner with Maersk’s ECO Delivery solutions for ocean freight shipments, Lenovo will further reduce its carbon footprint in transportation.

Lenovo is fully committed to its role in helping mitigate the impact of climate change and is taking direct action with regards to how we manage services and transport solutions globally, in addition to innovative product design and the use of sustainable materials in manufacturing. We are delighted to further develop these solutions through this collaboration with Maersk. By combining our efforts with a leading supply chain partner as focused on sustainability as we are, it enables us to further reduce our carbon emissions.

Source: Maersk