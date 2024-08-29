Leschaco South Africa receives reputable AEO level 2 certification

Leschaco (PTY) LTD. (Leschaco South Africa) has proudly achieved the esteemed Authorized Economic Operator (AEO)

certification at Level 2 Accreditation. This certification reinforces the company’s strategic role within the Leschaco Group, enhancing its ability to offer global benefits to its customers.

Following closely on the heels of Leschaco Indonesia’s AEO certification, Leschaco South Africa’s new status underscores its reputation as a trusted partner in customs clearance for international trade. The Level 2 Accreditation is the highest AEO level in South Africa, focusing on stringent supply chain security through comprehensive risk assessment and mitigation.

This certification demonstrates Leschaco South Africa’s commitment to maintaining the highest security standards in international logistics. Achieving AEO status involves a rigorous audit by customs authorities, requiring compliance with stringent standards in record-keeping, financial solvency, and security measures.

AEO certification is increasingly crucial in the South African logistics sector, enhancing global trade security and efficiency. Partnering with AEO-certified freight forwarders like Leschaco South Africa offers significant advantages for businesses involved in international supply chains. The AEO program fosters a transparent and predictable trading environment, vital for the growth and sustainability of the logistics industry.

Denvor Booysen, Customs Manager Leschaco South Africa, explains: “We engaged in the South African Customs program for AEO and had to undergo a tedious verification process. The intense verification program entailed a detailed company overview with CSK Competency Assessment, operational processes, process flow mapping as well as an in-depth Safety and Security check of the entire business model.” He concludes: “Leschaco South Africa is now a much-deserved AEO trader, which grants us a somewhat elite status together with many other Leschaco subsidiaries.”

The attainment of AEO certification highlights the Leschaco Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable logistics services. This certification facilitates closer cooperation with customs authorities, leading to improved planning, enhanced customer service, and reduced delays and costs. The Leschaco Group remains dedicated to continuously improving its service quality for its global customers.

About AEO: The security of the supply chain and the simplification of trade are becoming increasingly important worldwide and are therefore among the central topics of customs. The AEO concept is based on the SAFE Framework of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and is the globally uniform standard which, in addition to the introduction of security standards, is intended to significantly simplify trade. In many respects, the US C-TPAT programme is cited as the inspiration for the SAFE framework. Another example is the Authorised Economic Operator Programme of the European Union, whose AEO status has been awarded since 01.01.2008. Open to all, economic operators voluntarily fulfil a variety of criteria, working closely with customs authorities to ensure the common goal of supply chain security and offer benefits to economic operators.

Source: Leschaco