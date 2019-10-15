Lessons learnt from crew injured in heavy weather– UK P&I Club comments

Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention at UK P&I Club, discusses an incident in which crew were injured whilst on deck in heavy weather:

“In conditions of heavy weather, a fully loaded bulk carrier was proceeding at full sea speed on a south-westerly course in the Mediterranean sea. A bosun and a cadet had been instructed to wash down the vessels main deck and hatch covers to remove grain cargo dust remaining from the previous loading operations.

“The wind was blowing from a south-easterly direction at about 30 knots, equivalent to 4 7 on the Beaufort wind scale. A large wave was shipped on deck whist seamen were working on the port side, causing them to be swept off their feet and against the adjacent cargo hold hatch combings.

“Both seafarers sustained multiple injuries requiring the vessel to make a deviation from the planned route in order to land them ashore for urgent medical treatment. The seamen could have lost their lives due to serious injury or being swept overboard.

“The probability of seas being shipped on deck was not properly assessed and the performance of such a low priority task in heavy weather should never have been permitted by the vessel’s Master. Although the seamen were using safety equipment including life jackets, safety helmets and harnesses, a proper risk assessment would have ruled out this work being performed.”

Lessons Learnt:

· Seafarers should not be permitted on deck in adverse weather unless considered necessary for the safety of the ship and crew

· Where possible, work on deck should be delayed until conditions have improved or deferred until the next port of call

· If work on deck in adverse weather is absolutely necessary, a full risk assessment and permit to work must be completed

· Seafarers required to go on deck in adverse weather should wear a life jacket, a safety harness attached to deck life lines and full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

· The bridge watch should also be informed in advance with the deck party and bridge maintaining visual and radio contact

· Considerations should be given to altering course and/or speed to alleviate the vessel’s motion and reduce the probability of seas being shipped on deck

Source: UK P&I Club