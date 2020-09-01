Let’s agree simple parts of Brexit deal first, Britain tells EU

Recent News

  

Britain wants to agree simpler parts of its future relationship with the European Union in order to create momentum in the negotiations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about the stalled talks.

“The EU continues to insist that we must agree on difficult areas in the negotiations such as EU state aid before any further work can be done in any other area of the negotiation, including on legal texts,” he said.

“We would instead like to settle the simplest issues first in order to build momentum in the talks as time is short for both sides.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout)

