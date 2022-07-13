Lever Group SPMC becomes a Green Award Incentive Provider

Green Award welcomes Lever Group SPMC as an incentive provider, founded in 2005 by the certified and licensed Mechanical Engineer Mr Ioannis Leoutsakos. The Greek Marine Engineering company, specialising in Oceangoing Vessels (OVGs), Super Yacht Refit, Repairs and Maintenance, is considering No.1 in Shaft and Propellers Repairs all over the world. The operations are fully integrated and computerized by Bureau Veritas ISO 9001:2015. They offer a wide range of Repairs and Services for both above and below the ship’s waterline, such as: On-site Machining Operation, Machine Shop Production, Technical Management, Laser& optical alignment, Auxiliary Machinery, Engines, Steering Gear, Hydraulics and Foundations. Lever Group has established its position in the maritime industry as a company that delivers quality.

The incentives with Green Award are as follows:

• 15% discount to Pre-Survey Services & Assessments

• 10% discount on all LEVER GROUP services, no spares included, i.e., Assessment & Maintenance of Marine Engines & Gear boxes, Propulsion Systems, Steering Systems, Auxiliary Machinery (as PV. Valves, Sea Valves, Pumps), Deck Equipment (as Windlasses, Cranes, Ladders) & Hydraulic Systems.

In his welcome note, Green Award Chairman Captain Dimitrios Mattheou said: “I am delighted for my presence here today to signify this considerable milestone in the history of Lever Group. Hi-Tech Services and repairs are essential to the development of shipping standards. We are proud and happy to welcome Lever Group to the Green Award scheme in order to ensure quality shipping repairs and maintenance.”

Source: Lever Group