Liberia Becomes the First Ship Registry to Join Neptune Declaration

The Liberian Registry has become the very first ship registry to sign onto the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change. The Liberian Registry joins over 300 owners, operators, and maritime organizations in this very important worldwide call to action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by COVID-19.

Chief Operating Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), Alfonso Castillero, states: “I am very proud to have the Liberian Registry join as signatory to the Neptune Declaration. It is an honor for us to sign, and we pledge to continue our efforts in facilitating crew changes aboard our 4,600 vessels around the globe. COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges, and we have been fighting for the facilitation of crew changes since the early days of the pandemic, working closely with industry bodies such as ICS and ITF, port and coastal States, and with the owners and operators of Liberian flagged vessels.”

The Liberian Registry has signed on to the Neptune Declaration in order to continue the fight to recognize seafarers as key-workers and give them priority access to COVID-19 vaccines; to establish and implement gold standard health protocols based on existing best practices; increase collaboration between industry stakeholders to facilitate crew changes; and to ensure air connectivity between key maritime hubs.

Castillero continues: “I want to thank the Global Maritime Forum, and the partner organizations in signing this important declaration. It takes courage to take this stand and fight for not only what is right for our seafarers, but for the maritime industry and world trade. There is so much more work to be done to solve this crisis, and we will continue to work day and night in support of this along with the other partner signatories of this very important declaration.

Source: LISCR