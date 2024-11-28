Liberia Receives IMSAS Audit

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest flag registry is undergoing the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS). The initial phase of the audit took place from November 20–22, 2024, at the Liberian Registry’s headquarters in Dulles, Virginia, and will continue in Liberia, concluding on December 2, 2024.

The IMO Member State Audit Scheme is a vital process that evaluates how effectively flag states implement and enforce international maritime regulations. The audit examines key areas of responsibility, including maritime safety, environmental protection, and the training and certification of seafarers. It also assesses the country’s ability to uphold its port and coastal state obligations, ensuring that IMO instruments are applied and enforced consistently.

As a Category A Member State, Liberia holds a leadership position within the global maritime community, representing countries with the largest interest in providing international shipping services. This leadership is distinguished by the size and quality of Liberia’s fleet, its innovative solutions, and steadfast commitment to regulatory excellence.

“Liberia plays a crucial role in the global maritime industry, and this audit reflects the importance of maintaining our leadership position. It is not just a matter of compliance but a testament to our responsibility to support the international shipping industry,” stated Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian Registry.

This important audit reflects months of preparation and collaboration across multiple departments at the Registry. Teams from the Maritime Operations department, including Regulations & Standards, Audits & Inspections, Fleet Performance, Duty Officers, Vessel Certification, and Seafarer Services, worked closely with our IMO team, and Quality, Training, and Investigations departments to provide comprehensive information and ensure a successful audit process.

The Liberian Registry expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders, including shipowners, operators, and its global network of offices, for their continued support in maintaining the Registry’s position at the forefront of the maritime industry.

Source: Liberian Registry