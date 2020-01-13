Liberian Registry introduces a simplified vessel registration process

The Liberian Registry has announced its Expedited Registration Process, or ERP, effective as of 01 January 2020, in an effort to further streamline the registration and re-registration of vessels in the Liberian Registry. The new process reduces the number of requirements, and allows for technology and digital files to replace tedious administrative work, creating a more simplified process overall.

The new ERP is a prime example of Liberia’s commitment to reducing redundant workflows, saving time and leveraging technology in order to provide a better user experience for its clients. Alfonso Castillero, COO of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), the US-based manager of the Liberian Registry, says “This is a reduction of 50% of our registration time; time is important and we want to offer simpler and faster solutions than our obsolete competitors. With the data we have collected accompanied by our software, we don’t need to burden our clients by asking for the same information twice.

“We want to continue to differentiate ourselves from the rest. We want to make our clients’ lives easier.” Chief Registrar of the Liberian Registry, Greg Maj, describes the benefits, noting that “the vessel vetting is done electronically and within minutes, while all supporting documents are now accepted in E-form prior to registration and post-closing. Furthermore, class documents are no longer required at initial registration for most ROs, as the data is already automatically exchanged.” Additional changes implemented by the ERP include abbreviated application for registration, in-house verification of recorded signatures, the acceptance of digital versions of original documents, reduced need for Evidence of Authority and much more.

As a strong start to the new year, the process is now easier and more efficient than before, saving clients time and money. The Liberian Registry continues to invest heavily in technology to streamline processes, and as a result of this vision, it grew by 20 million GRT in 2019. Clients can see the differences now and what the Liberian Registry has to offer.

Source: Liberian Registry