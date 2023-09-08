Libra’s Logothetis swiftly lifts stake in fuel tech group SulNOx to 22.46%

Tergeo Limited, a UK-incorporated private company controlled by Constantine Logothetis, has increased its shareholding in publicly listed fuel technology group SulNOx Group PLC from 12.77% to 18.49%. The additional holding has been acquired through the purchase of shares from existing investors in SulNOx. The shareholding held through Tergeo together with Mr. Logothetis’ other interests in SulNox bring his total shareholding to 22.46%.

As part of the transaction, Tergeo welcomed new shareholders into the company who have interests in three substantial shipping companies.

SulNOx, which is listed on London’s Aquis Exchange, announced on 29 June 2023 that Mr Logothetis had acquired a total shareholding of 16.31%. Mr Logothetis is the Chairman of Alithea Capital a private family office based in London. He is also a board member of the Libra Group and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Gravity Private Wealth. Previously, Mr Logothetis was the founding Executive Vice Chairman of the Libra Group where he served for close to 20 years.

Commenting on the increased investment in SulNOx, Constantine Logothetis said:

“We are excited to reinforce our existing commitment to SulNOx with a larger shareholding. Customers focused on generating significant cost savings and emissions reductions amid a deepening climate crisis are rapidly appreciating how SulNOx products can benefit a wide range of industries. As a strategic investor we will continue to support and help accelerate SulNOx’s commercial activities through our extensive network, particularly in energy and shipping.

SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner provides an immediate solution to the shipping sector to reduce fuel consumption, emissions and pollution from widely-used hydrocarbon liquid fuels. Key benefits are extensively supported by verifications and tests by independent bodies and academia, case studies and testimonials.

In July 2023, SulNOx announced that world-leading Marine Services Company Teekay Corporation, the 2023 ShipTek Tanker Operator of the Year, has agreed to pilot SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner in Gibraltar and Singapore.

Source: Tergeo Limited, Libra Group