Libra’s Logothetis swoops on fuel tech pioneer SulNOx

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) is pleased to announce that yesterday, following a series of off-market transactions, Tergeo Limited (“Tergeo”) has become a major shareholder with a holding of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”), equivalent to 9.89% of the current issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

Tergeo is an entity incorporated in the United Kingdom to hold the interest in SulNOx on behalf of Mr Constantine Logothetis. Mr Logothetis is the Chairman of Alithea Capital a private family office based in London. He is also a board member of the Libra Group and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Gravity Private Wealth. Previously, Mr Logothetis was the founding Executive Vice Chairman of the Libra Group where he served for close to 20 years.

Mr Logothetis’s total holding in SulNOx, including his new interest held through Tergeo, is now 10.88% of the current issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company.

Commenting on the new major shareholding, Radu Florescu, Chairman of SulNOx, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Mr Logothetis and Tergeo as a significant shareholder in SulNOx. Mr Logothetis brings a wealth of experience in target sectors highly relevant for SulNOx, as well as an extensive network of potential clients and investors. The Company now has a cornerstone shareholder who is ready to bring further financial and commercial resources to support our growth aspirations and unlock the true potential of our products. I am very excited about the opportunities for growth that Tergeo’s investment presents and Iook forward to updating shareholders on progress towards these in the near future.”

Mr Logothetis added:

“We are excited to be able to bring long term financial and commercial support to SulNOx and help drive the next phase of the company’s development. We aim to leverage our world-wide network particularly in energy and shipping, to grow SulNOx’s revenues, investor base, brand, and market presence.

At a time when the world is becoming increasingly focused on the climate crisis and promoting sustainability, SulNOx provides users with considerable cost savings alongside emissions reductions, making its offer attractive to a myriad of industries with no viable opportunities to transition in the short term.

The capabilities of the SulNOx range of products are now beginning to generate larger, repeat revenues and together we will be able to capitalise on these opportunities faster.”

Source: SulNOx