Libya acquires new oil tanker: GHAT

Libya’s state General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC) announced Thursday that it had acquired a new modern oil tanker, GHAT.

The GNMTC reported that the tanker was completed in May 2022 at the shipbuilding docks of the Korean company DEHAN SHIP BUILDING, where the tanker was designed to meet the highest quality standards and requirements of the coalition of major oil companies OCIMF, and all requirements and conditions applicable in the international shipping market.

The acquisition comes as part of the GNMTC’s implementation of its 2020-2023 strategic plan to modernize and develop its fleet. The first phase of the plan has already involved the acquisition of the new tankers Ibn Hawqal, Fezzan, Anwar Benghazi, and Anwar Tripoli.

With the new accession of the tanker GHAT, the GNMTC reported that it has reached the conclusion of the second phase of the its fleet development and modernization plan.

Source: Libya Herald