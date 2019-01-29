Libya crude oil production averaged 1.1 mil b/d in 2018, highest in 5 years: NOC chairman Sanalla

A preferred solution for the crisis at Libya’s Sharara field is for “a professional Petroleum Facilities Guards force managed by National Oil Corportaion” to secure the infrastructure, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said Tuesday.

Speaking at a Chatham House event in London, Sanalla said NOC would not be held to economic ransom and that the armed groups had to leave the Sharara field before it would consider restarting production.

“Buying off armed groups will only make the problem much more intractable by creating a market place for violence against NOC and oil-sector workers,” he said.

But Sanalla said NOC had reluctantly “suggested that a mixed force might provide a solution within a negotiated security framework” to help boost the sector which is suffering greatly from security and political uncertainty.

“With a robust security framework in place, managed by NOC, Libya will be a much more reliable supplier to the global market, and a much more attractive destination for oil and gas investment,” he said.

Output at the 350,000 b/d Sharara field has been shut in since December 8, 2018 after armed groups, along with the help of local people, occupied the site. They were protesting about the economic conditions and frequent power outages the south of the country has been facing.

“While NOC is sympathetic to the human needs of those protesting at Sharara, we cannot tolerate either the use of violence against our employees or the shutdown of production,” Sanalla said.

One of key problems in Libya’s oil sector has been the tussle between various groups for control of oil infrastructure, which means a very high risk of armed attacks on key pipelines and production facilities.

“We cannot afford a fight for control of oil facilities which has a winner-take-all outcome,” he added.

Sanalla also said that a 2019 budget had not been agreed between the central bank and the government because the parties “cannot agree on how a currency transaction fee” which was introduced last year should be spent.

“This is all only viable if an adequate security budget is allocated to NOC, and a roadmap is drafted for the corporation to take control of security inside the field.”

PRODUCTION RECOVERY

Libyan oil output recovered sharply last year even though security and political challenges continue to impede the sector.

“We achieved our highest production and revenue levels for the past five years, which we now declare openly on a monthly basis, with $24.4 billion transferred to the Libyan Central Bank in 2018, thanks to an average production level of 1.1 million b/d,” Sanalla said.

Despite expectations that production will average just over 1 million b/d this year, the risk of conflict is unlikely to diminish anytime soon.

Areas such as the southwest of the country where the Sharara and El Feel oil fields are located remain particularly prone to outages caused by chronic fuel shortages and security problems.

Production averaged 948,333 b/d last year, its highest annual average since 2012 when it produced 1.40 million b/d, according to Platts OPEC Survey data. Before the civil war that started in 2011, the country could produce some 1.6 million b/d.

The situation is expected to remain tense as forces loyal to the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar are on their way to secure the field.

Source: Platts