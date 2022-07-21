Libya Resumes Oil Exports from Es Sider Port

Recent News

  

21/07/2022

Libya resumed exporting crude oil from Es Sider port on Thursday, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

Libya’s Waha Oil Company resumed production at its fields with an initial capacity of 15,000 barrels per day, which is expected to reach 30,000 bpd by the end of the day, the ministry added.

Libya’s new National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief Farhat Bengdara on Tuesday rejected challenges to his appointment as most of the company’s major subsidiaries publicly acknowledged his leadership and work at some shuttered fields and ports resumed.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) appointed Bengdara last week to replace veteran NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla, prompting Sanalla and the eastern-based parliament to reject the decision.
Source: Asharq Al-Awsat

