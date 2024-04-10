Libya sets April Es Sider crude official selling price lower m/m

Libya’s state-owned NOC set the official selling price (OSP) of its flagship Es Sider crude slightly lower in April, a price list provided by an industry source showed.

The NOC set the price of Es Sider at dated Brent minus 55 cents a barrel in April, down from a 10 cent discount to the global crude benchmark for March.

It set its OSP for El Sharara at dated Brent plus 20 cents a barrel, down from a 55 cent premium in March.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Robert Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)