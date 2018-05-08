Libya targets oil production capacity above 2 mln bpd by 2022 -NOC

Recent News

  

Libya aims to raise its oil production capacity to more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2022, the head of state-owned National Oil Corp told a conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

“To support this strategy Libya will be targeting all investment markets,” Mustafa Sanalla said in a speech seen by Reuters.

Sanalla was heading a high-level Libyan delegation to Aberdeen, Scotland, at a forum with British companies and in association with the Libyan-British Business Council and Oil and Gas UK.

The OPEC member’s current oil production stands at about 1 million bpd, well below a pre-civil war level of around 1.6 million bpd.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Aidan Lewis in Tunis Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

