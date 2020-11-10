Libya won’t join OPEC quotas until its output steadies, says NOC chief

Libya will not join OPEC quotas until its production stabilises at 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), a Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted here, citing National Oil Corp chief.

Libyan oil production could reach 1.3 million bpd within a month, NOC’s Mustafa Sanalla told the Journal.

OPEC-member Libya is exempt from making production cuts under a deal agreed between OPEC, Russia and other oil producers.

