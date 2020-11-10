Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Libya won’t join OPEC quotas until its output steadies, says NOC chief

Libya won’t join OPEC quotas until its output steadies, says NOC chief

in Oil & Companies News 10/11/2020

Libya will not join OPEC quotas until its production stabilises at 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), a Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted here, citing National Oil Corp chief.

Libyan oil production could reach 1.3 million bpd within a month, NOC’s Mustafa Sanalla told the Journal.

OPEC-member Libya is exempt from making production cuts under a deal agreed between OPEC, Russia and other oil producers.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software