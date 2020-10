Libya’s Brega terminal to export 1.8mln bbls of crude in October -programme

Libya’s recently reopened Brega terminal is set to export 1.8 mln barrels of crude on three tankers in October, according to a loading programme seen by Reuters.

Each tanker is expected to lift a 600,000 barrel cargo with the following loading windows: Oct. 1-3, Oct 12-14 and Oct. 26-28.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman )