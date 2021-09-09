Libya’s Es Sider and Harouge ports blocked by protest, engineers say

Libya- Protesters blocked oil exports at the Libyan ports of Es sider and Ras Lanuf on Wednesday, an oil engineer at each port said, although other engineers said production at fields that supply the terminals was unaffected.

The engineers said three tankers were waiting to load at Es Sider and one was waiting to load at Ras Lanuf.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Edmund Blair)