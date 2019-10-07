Libya’s NOC to close Faregh oil field at Zueitina port for maintenance from Oct.7-14

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it will close the Faregh oil field at Zueitina port for scheduled maintenance from Monday until Oct. 14.

Production at the field will be suspended during this period, resulting in about 15,000 barrels of oil per day and about 70 million cubic feet of gas per day being taken offline.

Sirte Oil Company will continue to supply natural gas to power plants, NOC said in a statement, adding that reductions in gas supply will be compensated with liquid fuel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Samar Hassan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)