Life at Sea report: Stella Maris calls for closer collaboration to support seafarers as Ukraine war continues

Global maritime network Stella Maris has launched the latest version of its Life at Sea report, which focuses on the exceptional work its port chaplains have done and continue to do to support seafarers and families impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Stella Maris Life at Sea report 2022: Kindness amid conflict contains poignant yet inspiring stories of how Stella Maris’ chaplains have made a vital difference to many seafarers and families facing hardship and desperation. Stella Maris offered safe housing for Ukrainian refugees, deliver humanitarian relief, and reunite families.

Stella Maris, working in partnership with the shipping industry, has so far provided £150,000 in grants to 300 Ukrainian seafarers and their families over the last year.

Stella Maris CEO Tim Hill MBE said, “From the day war broke out, Stella Maris has been on the ground supporting seafarers and their families facing an unprecedented crisis. Today, our team remain in the port city of Odesa, doing everything possible to stand with those who need help.”

He added, “As the conflict in Ukraine continues, there’s an urgent need to keep supporting seafarers. We are calling on the shipping industry to step up its support for Ukrainian seafarers and their families by partnering with Stella Maris in the coming year. By contributing to our Centenary Emergency Fund, supporting a seafarers’ counselling service and donating to the work of our team in Odesa, industry partners can show their commitment to Ukrainian seafarers – and demonstrate kindness amid conflict.”

Stella Maris said in the coming year, funds will be needed to:

• Continue providing financial support to out-of-work Ukrainian seafarers and their families facing economic hardship, and;

• Grow the mental health counselling service it established in 2022, to provide relief for the increasing numbers of men, women and children suffering trauma and poor mental health because of the war.

The Centenary Emergency Fund also needs support to provide crisis help to seafarers of all nationalities and backgrounds, around the world, in cases of abandonment, hospitalisation, death at sea and piracy.

Source: Stella Maris