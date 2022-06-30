Lifting of mandatory maritime declaration of health for vessels arrving in the port of Singapore

This circular supersedes Port Marine Circular No. 16 of 2020 with effect from 01 Jul 2022.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has revised the requirements for the submission of Maritime Declaration of Health (MDH) for vessels arriving in the Port of Singapore. From 01 Jul 2022, only arriving vessels that fall under any of the below categories be required to submit the MDH:

a)Vessels that are arriving from any of the countries (last port of call) listed in the ANNEX A of NEA’s circular; or

b)Vessels with any person suspected of infectious diseases or dead body onboard; or

c)Vessels with any sick passengers or crew onboard.

Source: Maritime And Port Authority Of Singapore