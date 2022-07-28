Limitation of export delivery acceptance at German Terminals

Following strong overall cargo volume, industrial action, inclement weather together with ongoing congestions and delays in most European ports leading to disruptions of the vessel network, German terminals continue to experience maximum yard utilization.

To ensure sustainable yard operation under the given circumstances, the following Container Terminals have limited the acceptance of export containers delivered by truck. We would like to summarize the current limitations for your overview and information hereafter. Please always take these into account for your delivery arrangements and also note that they are subject to daily changes:

Hamburg Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA)

• delivery of DG units by truck max. 24 hours prior to ETA, and by rail and feeder max. 72 hours prior to ETA between July 29th and August 14th, 2022

• delivery of export tank containers with cargo nature Dangerous accepted only for vessel with ETA within < 24hrs

• delivery for all other containers accepted only for vessel with ETA within < 48hrs

Hamburg Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB)

• delivery of export containers with cargo nature Reefer Dangerous accepted only for vessel with ETA within < 24hrs

• delivery for all other containers delivered by truck accepted only for vessel with ETA within < 48hrs

Hamburg Tollerort Container Terminal (CTT)

• delivery of export containers with cargo nature Dangerous accepted only for vessel with ETA within < 24hrs

• delivery for all other containers delivered by truck accepted only for vessel with ETA within < 48hrs

Eurogate Hamburg Container Terminal (EGH)

• delivery accepted as per Terminal Sailing List under Infogate – Segelliste Hamburg

Eurogate Bremerhaven Container Terminal

• delivery for all cargo natures accepted as per Terminal Sailing List under Infogate (link) – 7 days before vessel ETA only effective May 30th, 2022

These limitations will last until further notice, as advised by the terminal operators.

Source: Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd.