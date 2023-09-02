Liquidity, Refi Risk Were Key U.S. Loan Default Drivers in August

Liquidity constraints, combined with high near-term debt maturities and idiosyncratic challenges such as opioid litigation, remain a key pressure point leading leveraged finance issuers on our Top Market Concern Loan list to file for bankruptcy and/or undertake distressed debt exchanges (DDEs), Fitch Ratings says. They are also contributing factors behind many of this month’s new additions to the Top Market Concern list, which rose by $8.5 billion on a gross basis in August 2023.

Growth in the Top Market Concern list was driven by the addition of several issuers with heightened refinancing risk, in some cases coupled with deterioration in financial performance, e.g. Radiology Partners and Trinseo. Volume was offset by $5.7 billion of removals due to defaults of US Renal Care, Juice Plus and Dawn Acquisition – all of whom completed DDEs – and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals’ chapter 11 filing, its second in 20 months, among other default events. Roughly $2.0 billion of volume was removed due to credit improvement from successful extension of maturities by Lifescan, Accuride and International Textiles.

Radiology Partners, an on-site radiology practice, has $1.64 billion of loan debt and $800 million of first lien notes due in 2025. Despite 19.4% growth yoy in adjusted EBITDTA in 2Q23, the company remains cash constrained and lenders have recently retained advisors to discuss upcoming maturities. The company has engaged Barclays to launch a preferred equity deal, according to reporting by LevFin Insights, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings.

Similarly, Trinseo a manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber, has a $660 million TLB due in September 2024 alongside $500 million of senior notes due September 2025. Lenders are actively engaged with the company’s sponsors to address near term maturities which may include injection of new money.

Notably, Mallinkcrodt’s chapter 11 filing was due not only to operational liquidity arising from macroeconomic pressures, but also from idiosyncratic challenges related to opioid litigation payment obligations. On August 28, the beleaguered pharmaceutical company filed voluntary chapter 11 after missing interest payments in June and July, as well as an $250 million opioid trust payment. The proposed plan envisions a reduction of funded debt from $2.86 billion to $1.65 billion and eliminate further payments to the Trust following a final $250 million disbursement. The company is expected to emerge from chapter 11 by year end.

On the heels of Mallinckrodt’s filing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals continues to be the largest sector in the Top Market Concern Loan list by volume and issuer account (30% and 22%, respectively), with the three largest loans issued by healthcare companies Global Medical ($3.8 billion), Team Health Holdings ($3.64 billion) and Bausch Health Companies ($2.4 billion). Leisure and Entertainment and Technology are the next largest sectors by volume (11%).

The U.S. Loan TTM Default Rate fell to 3.0% by volume and 3.3% by issuer count in August, compared with 3.1% and 3.3% in July, respectively. Year-to-date default volume as of August 29 totaled $42.3 billion from 52 issuers, some of whom defaulted twice, compared with $17.6 billion from 17 issuers over the same period last year. The exit of Endo International’s $1.98 billion default and Lumileds’ $1.61 billion defaults from the TTM period drove the decline, while Mallinckrodt was the only default greater than $1 billion in August.

Fitch expect loans defaults to rise over the remainder of 2023, ending the year within a range of 4.0%-4.5%, due to refinancing challenges, constrained liquidity, tighter lending conditions, and the high cost of debt. Our 2024 leveraged loan default rate forecast is 3.50%-4.50%.

Source: Fitch Ratings