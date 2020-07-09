LISCR hires former USCG LNG expert to boost its global team

The Liberian Registry solidifies its position as a leading LNG Flag State by hiring Mr. Dallas Smith as the Director of LNG and Offshore Technology, and as General Manager of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry’s (LISCR) new Houston Office.

Mr. Smith brings to his new role at LISCR over 20 years of experience as an officer in the United States Coast Guard. Before his retirement last month, Mr. Smith was head of the USCG Liquefied Gas National Center of Expertise where he was responsible for executing the Coast Guard’s entire liquefied gas safety, security, and environmental compliance mission around the world. Prior to his assignment at the National Center of Expertise, he held positions as the Supervisor of Marine Safety Detachment Brownsville, industry secondments as HSSE and LNG Marine Advisor to Cheniere Energy and Excelerate Energy, and was a flag-State and port-State Senior Marine Vessel Inspector in Houston. Not only does Mr. Smith have deep experience in the LNG sector, but also on the Offshore side having been present for MODU construction, inspection, and auditing.

LISCR’s Chief Operations Officer, Alfonso Castillero, says, “Dallas is a great addition to the LISCR team, and his unique industry experience in LNG sets us apart from other flag States by having such a highly qualified in-house subject matter expert. We have seen an increase in our LNG newbuilding orders for Liberia, and expect this will continue with Dallas joining our team and solidifying LISCR as not only a leader in the Offshore sector, but for LNG. I am excited to have such a professional, and well-regarded expert join our dynamic global team. I know Dallas will do a great job for us, and our clients.”

Long trusted as a leading “expert flag” in the Gas and Offshore field, Liberia has strengthened its in-house technical and commercial capabilities for LNG and Offshore, and will provide its fleet with both regulatory and commercial expertise and understanding what the clients need.

The opening of the Houston office to further support Gas and Offshore clients will further increase this service delivery for the Liberian fleet.

The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners. Moreover, it has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment. www.liscr.com

Source: LISCR