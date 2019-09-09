LISW 19 Officially Begins With Market Opening Of The London Stock Exchange

London International Shipping Week 2019 (LISW19) got off to a flying start this morning as UK Government and industry opened trading at the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Lord Mountevans, Chairman of the LISW19 Board of Advisors; Nusrat Ghani MP, Minister for Maritime and Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) joined Nikos Gazelidis, Global Head of Shipping for ATPI Marine & Energy as well as leaders from global shipping to perform the market opening ceremony.

Lord Mountevans said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the UK Government, led by the Department for Transport, towards London International Shipping Week 2019. Alongside Ministerial presence, leaders from every sector of the global maritime industry will gather this week to take part in more than 200 meetings, seminars and functions. We are looking forward to welcoming the international maritime sector to London throughout the week.”

Taking place from September 9 to 13, LISW19 will be the must-attend event of the global maritime calendar. On Thursday 12th September, LISW19 culminates in a Flagship Conference and spectacular Gala Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane.

Source: LISW2019