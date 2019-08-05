LISW19 – Cyber Risk: immediate threats and growing concerns. Revolutionising the Supply Chain: blockchain and the carriage of medicinal cannabis

Cyber Security remains one of the key issues facing the maritime sector and will be addressed by a number of international experts and thought leaders at the Hill Dickinson Cyber Security, Blockchain and Medicinal Cannabis event at LISW19 on 10th September 2019. The event will also provide a high level insight into how blockchain is playing an increasing role in the maritime sector and the particular challenges, both legal and insurance related, concerning the carriage of medicinal cannabis.

The event consists of a day of panels and debates with speakers from a number of international bodies including shipping companies, law firms, accountancy firms, ship registries, blockchain and medicinal cannabis companies and government departments. Issues to be discussed during the day include the increasing and new forms of risk in relation to Cyber Security and Connectivity in the marine field and how the sector can best handle the challenges surrounding a new commodity (legalised drugs). The day is to be chaired by economist and market strategist Dr. Martin Stopford, with key industry figures acting as moderators and keynote speakers.

Among the speakers already confirmed for the day are the UK Shipping Minister Nusrat Ghani, Captain John Sanford of the United States Navy, Ed Parkin VP of Inmarsat, Mark O’Neil CEO of Columbia Ship Management, Mariella Bottiglieri Managing Director of Giuseppe Bottiglieri Shipping Company SpA, Italy, Claes Westman – Head of Marine Insurance and Lead Risk Adviser at Maersk, Shaun Crawford – Global Vice Chair and Industry Global of Ernst & Young and Alan Mackinnion – Chief Claims Officer, UK P&I Club.

Julian Clark, Global Head of Shipping at Hill Dickinson said: “LISW is now the premier maritime event worldwide. We are delighted not only to be Platinum Sponsors of this event but that we have been able to bring together such a prestigious and extremely high level group of industry principals and commentators able to address three of the most significant factors facing our sector – cyber risk, blockchain, and the role to be played in the developing importance of the medicinal cannabis and legalised drugs industry. Not only will the panel discussions and mini debates create real opportunity for innovative discussion and thought leadership but the conclusions reached will develop initiatives, which we hope will lead to a more secure and efficient maritime sector.”

Source: Hill Dickinson