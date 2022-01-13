Litera Buys Shipping and Invoice Management and Processing Specialist PS/Ship

Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced today it had acquired Lynch Marks, LLC, a California-based company, and developers of PS/Ship. The acquisition adds another piece to the Litera platform for law firms looking to solve more problems facing their legal teams through a single technology partner integrating with their broader systems.

Avaneesh Marwaha, Litera CEO, said that the acquisition would “expand client services and deliver on organizational growth. The Lynch Marks team built a great suite of products with strong customer relationships. We are excited to build on Lynch Marks’ ability to link front-office functions and back-office processes, making invoice processing, shipping and inbound package tracking faster, easier, and less expensive for Litera’s global customers.”

“We are thrilled to join the Litera family and excited by their vision of creating a platform that provides firms with all the tools they need to efficiently run a law firm. PS/Ship is critical to law firms’ invoice processing and shipping processes and will complement Litera’s core desktop workflows and deep understanding of legal operations,” said Nick Adams, PS/Ship General Manager.

“Litera is a great home for our customers, products, and employees,” said Peter Marks, exiting Founder of Lynch Marks. “Their commitment to customer success, great technology, and serving the legal community made them an obvious choice. I’m excited to see the next chapter unfold.”

Firms that rely on PS/Ship software can streamline shipping and invoice workflow management across the business, reducing total shipping costs by 30%. They can ship and manage packages and invoices directly from the desktop, whether working in the office or remotely, and properly allocate these costs to the appropriate matter or cost center for efficient recovery and precise profitability measurement. The new Invoice Plus product launched in 2021 automates invoice processing for other multi-line, multi-disbursement invoices like patent filings, legal research, attorney services, e-discovery billings and more – increasing cost recovery while substantially decreasing processing time.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Lynch Marks will continue to operate as a standalone business until the second half of 2022 under the leadership of Nick Adams, General Manager.

Source: Litera