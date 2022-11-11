Liverpool docks dispute ends after pay deal agreed

A dispute involving dock workers at one of the country’s biggest ports has ended after they voted to accept a pay offer.

The Unite union said its members employed by Peel Ports in Liverpool had won pay hikes between 14% and 18%.

It added about 600 workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal at a mass meeting.

Peel Ports said it would “look forward to continuing to work in partnership with focus on the future”.

Workers are set to resume normal duties, ending a wave of strike action that began in September.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a highly significant victory for the Unite members on Liverpool docks.

“The determined resolve of our members on the picket line and Unite’s strikes plus strategy has forced the company to see sense and do the right thing.

“Make no mistake – Unite will continue to fight for jobs, pay and conditions and defend workers relentlessly.”

Unite national officer Bobby Morton said: “The hard work and solidarity of our members and reps at Peel Ports, combined with the union’s strategic tactics, has paid off.”

Peel Ports chief operating officer David Huck said: “We thank our key customers across the supply chain for their support and patience during a challenging period for them, as well as our employees and the wider business.

“We have invested £1.2bn over the last decade, helping Liverpool to proudly reclaim its position as one of the UK’s most important port operations and the busiest transatlantic port in Britain.”

