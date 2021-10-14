Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards returns on December 3, 2021

Shipping’s largest awards event, the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards, is headed for an in-person return this December as the organisers continue preparations for the traditional end-of-year presentation dinner In Athens.

Yearly since 2004, the Greek Shipping Awards has attracted audiences of 1,000 guests or more but last year the event was held virtually, to exciting effect, attracting an audience of more than 5,000 people online.

Strong support for this year’s Awards is led by overall Event Sponsor ClassNK. The welcome drinks are sponsored by Erma First while China Classification Society is once again offering the champagne toast to Greek shipping’s health. They are backed up by a roster of prestigious Greek and international sponsors of the individual awards.

Nominations are coming in as the deadline for entries for the 2021 awards nears. Nominations must be received by the organisers before midnight, Greek time, on Friday 15 October in order to be accepted.

Once again, a prestigious and highly knowledgeable panel of judges from across the industry will assess all nominations and will decide the winners of this year’s Awards. Experienced returning panellists include Hellenic Chamber of Shipping President George Pateras, Haralambos Falios, Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee, and Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides, the President of the Eugenides Foundation.

They will be joined by the General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation, Capt Manolis Tsikalakis, Piraeus Marine Club President Irene Daifas, Hellenic Shipbrokers Association President John Cotzias and Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA Hellas.

The prestigious judges on this year’s panel also include the President of Martecma, Stavros Hatzigrigoris, and Nicholas Vouyoukas, President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping.

The panel, broadly representing the Greek shipping industry, will be tasked with choosing ‘the best of the best’ in a range of categories that span the full gamut of Greece’s shipping industry – from the dry cargo, tanker and passenger line sectors, to achievements in safety, sustainability, technology, shipbroking finance and more. There will be excitement, too, in learning the judging panel’s choice of winners for prestigious individual awards such as Personality of the Year, Seafarer of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Next Generation Award.

All the winners will be revealed at the 2021 gala awards dinner on Friday, December 3 in Athens. Bookings for the dinner will open shortly.

2021 Judging Panel in alphabetical order

John Cotzias

President of the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association

President of the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association Irene Daifas

President of the Piraeus Marine Club

President of the Piraeus Marine Club Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides

President of the Eugenides Foundation

President of the Eugenides Foundation Haralambos Fafalios

Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee

Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee Stavros Hatzigrigoris

President of Martecma

President of Martecma Nigel Lowry

Athens Correspondent, Lloyds List

Athens Correspondent, Lloyds List George D. Pateras

President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping

President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping Elpi Petraki

President of WISTA Hellas

President of WISTA Hellas Capt. Manolis Tsikalakis

General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation

General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation Nicholas Vouyoukas

President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping

2021 Award Categories & Sponsors

Event Sponsor – ClassNK

Champagne Toast – China Classification Society CCS

Welcome Drinks – Erma First

Dry Cargo Company of the Year

Sponsored by Marichem Marigases

Sponsored by Marichem Marigases Tanker Company of the Year

Sponsored by Bureau Veritas

Sponsored by Bureau Veritas Passenger Line of the Year

Sponsored by SWS

Sponsored by SWS Shipbroker of the Year

Sponsored by the Tsakos Group

Sponsored by the Tsakos Group Shipping Financier of the Year

Sponsored by Tototheo Maritime

Sponsored by Tototheo Maritime Piraeus International Centre Award

Sponsored by SRH Marine SAIT

Sponsored by SRH Marine SAIT Technical Achievement Award

Sponsored by DNV

Sponsored by DNV The Safety Award

Sponsored by SeaJets

Sponsored by SeaJets International Personality of the Year

Sponsored by Capital Ship Management Corp.

Sponsored by Capital Ship Management Corp. Ship of the Year

Sponsored by ABS

Sponsored by ABS Award for Achievement in Education or Training

Sponsored by Panama Maritime Authority

Sponsored by Panama Maritime Authority The Sustainability Award

Sponsored by Lloyd’s Register

Sponsored by Lloyd’s Register The Next Generation Shipping Award

Sponsored by IRI / The Marshall Islands Registry

Sponsored by IRI / The Marshall Islands Registry Lloyd’s List Intelligence Big Data Award *

Sponsor to be advised

Sponsor to be advised Lloyd’s List / Propeller Club Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Shipping Deputy Ministry, Cyprus

Sponsored by Shipping Deputy Ministry, Cyprus Greek Shipping Personality of the Year

Sponsored by Eurobank

* Denotes awards not decided by the panel

AWARDS NOT OPEN TO OUTSIDE NOMINATIONS

Seafarer of the Year

Sponsored by Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Sponsored by Safe Bulkers, Inc. Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year*

Sponsored by ExxonMobil Marine

Source: Geek Shipping Awards