Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards returns on December 3, 2021
Shipping’s largest awards event, the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards, is headed for an in-person return this December as the organisers continue preparations for the traditional end-of-year presentation dinner In Athens.
Yearly since 2004, the Greek Shipping Awards has attracted audiences of 1,000 guests or more but last year the event was held virtually, to exciting effect, attracting an audience of more than 5,000 people online.
Strong support for this year’s Awards is led by overall Event Sponsor ClassNK. The welcome drinks are sponsored by Erma First while China Classification Society is once again offering the champagne toast to Greek shipping’s health. They are backed up by a roster of prestigious Greek and international sponsors of the individual awards.
Nominations are coming in as the deadline for entries for the 2021 awards nears. Nominations must be received by the organisers before midnight, Greek time, on Friday 15 October in order to be accepted.
Once again, a prestigious and highly knowledgeable panel of judges from across the industry will assess all nominations and will decide the winners of this year’s Awards. Experienced returning panellists include Hellenic Chamber of Shipping President George Pateras, Haralambos Falios, Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee, and Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides, the President of the Eugenides Foundation.
They will be joined by the General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation, Capt Manolis Tsikalakis, Piraeus Marine Club President Irene Daifas, Hellenic Shipbrokers Association President John Cotzias and Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA Hellas.
The prestigious judges on this year’s panel also include the President of Martecma, Stavros Hatzigrigoris, and Nicholas Vouyoukas, President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping.
The panel, broadly representing the Greek shipping industry, will be tasked with choosing ‘the best of the best’ in a range of categories that span the full gamut of Greece’s shipping industry – from the dry cargo, tanker and passenger line sectors, to achievements in safety, sustainability, technology, shipbroking finance and more. There will be excitement, too, in learning the judging panel’s choice of winners for prestigious individual awards such as Personality of the Year, Seafarer of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Next Generation Award.
All the winners will be revealed at the 2021 gala awards dinner on Friday, December 3 in Athens. Bookings for the dinner will open shortly.
2021 Judging Panel in alphabetical order
- John Cotzias
President of the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association
- Irene Daifas
President of the Piraeus Marine Club
- Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides
President of the Eugenides Foundation
- Haralambos Fafalios
Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee
- Stavros Hatzigrigoris
President of Martecma
- Nigel Lowry
Athens Correspondent, Lloyds List
- George D. Pateras
President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping
- Elpi Petraki
President of WISTA Hellas
- Capt. Manolis Tsikalakis
General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation
- Nicholas Vouyoukas
President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping
2021 Award Categories & Sponsors
Event Sponsor – ClassNK
Champagne Toast – China Classification Society CCS
Welcome Drinks – Erma First
- Dry Cargo Company of the Year
Sponsored by Marichem Marigases
- Tanker Company of the Year
Sponsored by Bureau Veritas
- Passenger Line of the Year
Sponsored by SWS
- Shipbroker of the Year
Sponsored by the Tsakos Group
- Shipping Financier of the Year
Sponsored by Tototheo Maritime
- Piraeus International Centre Award
Sponsored by SRH Marine SAIT
- Technical Achievement Award
Sponsored by DNV
- The Safety Award
Sponsored by SeaJets
- International Personality of the Year
Sponsored by Capital Ship Management Corp.
- Ship of the Year
Sponsored by ABS
- Award for Achievement in Education or Training
Sponsored by Panama Maritime Authority
- The Sustainability Award
Sponsored by Lloyd’s Register
- The Next Generation Shipping Award
Sponsored by IRI / The Marshall Islands Registry
- Lloyd’s List Intelligence Big Data Award *
Sponsor to be advised
- Lloyd’s List / Propeller Club Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by Shipping Deputy Ministry, Cyprus
- Greek Shipping Personality of the Year
Sponsored by Eurobank
* Denotes awards not decided by the panel
AWARDS NOT OPEN TO OUTSIDE NOMINATIONS
- Seafarer of the Year
Sponsored by Safe Bulkers, Inc.
- Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year*
Sponsored by ExxonMobil Marine
Source: Geek Shipping Awards