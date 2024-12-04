Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Siglar Carbon Partner to Drive Sustainable Decision-Making across the Maritime Industry

Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI), a leading provider of maritime data, insights, and analytics, and Siglar Carbon, a pioneer in maritime emissions performance analytics, today announced a strategic partnership to drive greater awareness of vessel emissions performance across the maritime industry aligned to EU ETS and Fuel EU market frameworks.

This collaboration will combine LLI’s deep understanding of the maritime market and its comprehensive Risk & Compliance, Insurance and Legal solutions, with Siglar Carbon’s expertise in emissions data analytics and sustainable chartering strategies. By leveraging their combined strengths, the two companies will deliver innovative solutions that empower those financing, insuring or vetting vessel and a wide universe of companies that supply services in the maritime ecosystem to understand how the vessels they engage perform, making more informed decisions and reducing the potential environmental impact.

“This partnership with Siglar Carbon is a significant milestone in supporting and enabling stronger awareness of GHG emissions exposure and efficiency across the shipping sector.” said Michael Dell, CEO, Lloyd’s List Intelligence. “The partnership will bring together complementary data that can help our customers navigate the complexities of the global shipping industry, driving an enhanced emissions understanding, and enabling more informed decisions.”

“Adding Siglar’s valuable emissions insights will give our customers an enhanced emissions understanding, and enable more informed decisions.”

“We are very pleased to be working with a maritime organisation that has such an historic pedigree and strong position in the industry. With this partnership new decision-makers in commercial shipping will get access to our leading emissions insight.” said Sigmund Kyvik, CEO, Siglar Carbon. “Having access to the Lloyd’s leading vessel specifications and movement data enable us to further strengthen our emissions insights.”

This powerful partnership will enable enhanced decision-making by integrating Siglar Carbon’s emissions insights into LLI’s ‘Seasearcher’ platform, enabling its customers to gain access to a comprehensive view of vessel emissions, fuel consumption, and operational efficiency.

Siglar Carbon will gain access to LLI’s market leading AIS data coverage and detailed vessel characteristics of the worlds commercial fleet. This vast dataset will allow Siglar Carbon to enhance their advanced data and analytics models, whilst supporting their emissions management tools and services they offer to the shipping, trading and chartering community.

Lloyds List Intelligence and Siglar Carbon will work together to develop and deploy innovative tools and services that support the maritime industry’s transition to a low-carbon future, helping the acceleration towards a decarbonized maritime sector.

Source: Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI)