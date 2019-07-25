Lloyd’s Maritime Academy Courses Qualify for Funding in Hong Kong

Lloyd’s Maritime Academy, the experts in life-long learning for maritime professionals, has announced that people living and currently working in Hong Kong’s maritime sector can benefit from an 80% refund on nine of its courses as part of the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund (MATF) introduced by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board.

The aim of the MATF is to build up a vibrant, diversified and competitive pool of professionals and technical personnel to support Hong Kong’s future development in both the maritime and aviation sectors. May 2019 saw $200 million being injected into the MATF for a further six years.

Nine of Lloyd’s Maritime Academy’s courses have been included in the Pre-approved Courses of Professional Training and Examination Refund Scheme under the MATF. As part of its Discover and Develop through lifelong learning phases, the courses include:

Diploma in Maritime Business Management

Diploma in Ship Management

Diploma in Small Craft Surveying

Diploma in Port Management

Diploma in Marine Engineering

Certificate in Chartering

Diploma in Ship Superintendency

Diploma in Marine Surveying

Certificate in Maritime Law & Shipping Contracts.

Ted Bailey, Head of Digital Learning at Lloyd’s Maritime Academy comments: “It’s fantastic to see more of our courses being recognised and included within the MATF and in turn, further benefit the education and life-long learning goals of the Hong Kong maritime sector. It’s important that we, as an industry, do everything we can to provide opportunities for people to further develop their skills and experience – by doing so, we can secure and retain the people that will help drive the future of maritime.”

Source: Lloyd’s Maritime Academy