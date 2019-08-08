Lloyd’s Maritime Academy launches online Ship Recycling Certificate in collaboration with GMS

Do you know the difference between recycling and responsible recycling? Do you understand the impact of various regulations such as the Hong Kong Convention and European Union Ship Recycling Regulation on your bottom line? Does your company follow recycling methods geared towards CSR? GMS is proud to announce the first-ofits-kind Ship Recycling Course offered through Lloyd’s Maritime Academy to help ship owners, yard owners, managers, technical directors, and others in the maritime community learn the fundamentals of ship recycling, its commercial role and the sustainable impact on the environment.

Starting August 12, this 14-week long online course led by Dr. Anand Hiremath, lead coordinator of the GMS Responsible Ship Recycling Program (GMS-RSRP), will introduce the global ship recycling industry, provide a thorough understanding of the various components in the recycling process and discuss strategy and change management for your company through lectures and case studies. At the end of the course, participants will receive a certificate in ship recycling Dr. Anand M. Hiremath is a Civil Engineer with a Masters in Environmental Engineering and a Doctorate in Ship Recycling from IIT Bombay, India. In addition, he holds a diploma in Industrial Safety, is a DNV GL certified Hazmat Expert (IHM specialist) and qualifies as a Lead Auditor for OHSAS 18001:2007, ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 14001:2015. Dr. Hiremath has been a member of the GMS team for the last four years as a Green Recycling Specialist based in Bhavnagar, India, where he works closely with select yards ensuring compliance with the guidelines of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

In addition, Dr. Hiremath is responsible for the GMS Responsible Ship Recycling Programme (GMS-RSRP) and wrote the first practical handbook on ship recycling entitled: “The Green Handbook: A Practical Checklist to Monitor the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships” (available on Amazon), which highlights the procedures the GMS-RSRP follows to help both ship and yard owners recycle a vessel in an environmentally-friendly manner. Under his supervision, more than 60 vessels have been successfully green recycled.

“Ship recycling is a growing issue within the maritime industry that is often misunderstood or misrepresented. This ship recycling course is tailor-made for shipping companies, shipyards and associated maritime personnel to foster better understanding of the global ship recycling industry and how it contributes to circular economy and sustainability,” explains Dr. Hiremath. “This is the first-of-its-kind course where policies, safety and environmental concerns, legal matters, the recycling sector’s recent development, and the individual role each participant plays in the ship recycling industry are all addressed in a nutshell. It also clarifies recent regulatory requirements, increases awareness about the CSR components of recycling, and discusses responsible recycling solutions in a simple and effective manner.”

Source: GMS