Lloyd’s Register AIP for Serco’s Tyr 55 Multi Utility Vessel Design

Serco Canada Marine (Serco) has received Lloyd’s Register Approval in Principle (AIP) for its Tyr 55 design.

The Tyr 55 Multi Utility Vessel has been designed to meet the requirements of Serco’s international Coast Guard and oceanographic research customers in need of next generation ice capable vessels for buoy tending, search and rescue, and research.

The vessel was evaluated in accordance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships, July 2021 (Ship Rules) and Canada Shipping Act 2001 Regulations. It has received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Resister with notation for Research, Ice Class 1D, LMC, and PSMRL.

With a draught of only 4.0m, a 15t SWL knuckle boom crane, DP1 capabilities and a crew size of 18, this utility vessel will allow its crew to conduct a variety of operations through modularity in the shallow coastal waters of Canada and in littoral waters internationally.

The vessel also has two research labs, a training room, and a science mission room to support research and training operations. The vessel can accommodate an additional complement of 14 personnel including scientists for mission specific requirements.

“Our extensive design experience and rigorous design process enables us to bring real value to our customers,” said Russell Peters, General Manager of Serco Canada Marine. “The Tyr 55 represents a design that has value in numerous potential utility roles for a variety of non-naval customers.”

LR Americas Marine and Offshore president Kevin Humphreys said: “Once again, we are pleased to have worked with Serco on one of their new projects. Receiving approval to Lloyd’s Register’s Ship Rules and Canada Shipping Act Regulations offers additional assurance that the ship design is fit for purpose and safe. We look forward to the success of the Tyr 55 in filling niche operational roles that are key to Coast Guards and Oceanographic Research organisations globally.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register