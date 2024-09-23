Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo announce Approval in Principle for new ammonia-fuelled ship design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) for their new 23,000cbm ammonia-fuelled ship design.

The proposed vessel is 160m long, 25.5m wide and 16.7 m deep, with three type A cargo tanks and a forward deckhouse. It will be powered by two sets of Azimuth thrusters and is equipped with one set of bow thrusters.

The AiP was awarded to HMD on 19 September during Gastech 2024 in Houston.

As the maritime industry looks for cleaner alternatives to traditional fuels, ammonia is emerging as a promising alternative fuel due to its zero CO2 emissions when burned. However, its unique characteristics require rigorous safety and systems integration to ensure safe and effective use.

Through this Joint Development Project (JDP), LR will review HMD’s design to ensure it meets the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency in line with its Class Rules and Guidance and IMO regulations.

Sung-Gu Park, President – North East Asia, Lloyd’s Register, said: “This approval represents a substantial step that LR and HMD have taken towards pioneering sustainable maritime fuel solutions. This joint development project underscores our collective technical strengths and commitment to advancing ammonia fuel designs.”

Dong-Jin Lee, Head of Initial Design Division at HMD, said: “Ammonia-fuelled vessels are poised to be the future of the marine market as we move away from conventional fuels. Our collaboration with LR is a testament to our commitment to develop ammonia-fuelled ships and by working together, we’re showcasing our shared commitment to advancing energy transition technologies.”

Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Liberian Registry, said: “We are delighted to have participated and contributed to this JDP in collaboration with HMD and LR. Our maritime industry’s pursuit to decarbonize and reach net-zero GHG emissions by or around 2050, conveys an imminent need for adoption of zero or near-zero GHG emissions fuels such as ammonia. Therefore, the Liberian Registry is proud to award an AIP to HMD for their new 23,000 cbm ammonia-fuelled ship design.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register