Lloyd’s Register and Orbital Marine Power to commence IECRE certification of the world’s largest tidal energy converter

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, has signed an agreement with Orbital Marine Power Ltd to commence the certification process for the world’s largest tidal energy converter (TEC). Once in operation, Orbital’s next generation O2-X TEC will be capable of delivering 2.4MW of electrical power.

The assessment will be undertaken in accordance with the international standard for Technology Qualification (IEC TS 62600-4) and the associated IECRE operational document (OD 310-4). Lloyd’s Register has assigned ten discipline specialists to assess various aspects of the TEC against the aforementioned documents, and other applicable IEC and ISO standards. The outcome from a primary assessment will result in an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the TEC.

The IECRE technology qualification process includes verification and validation of the technology being assessed. Verification activities conclude with an IECRE Feasibility Statement, while validation ends with an IECRE Conformity Statement for technology qualification.

Upon satisfactory conclusion of the entire technology qualification process, the technology can begin formal certification through other IECRE marine energy certification processes, such as Prototype certification and Type certification.

Winston D’Souza, Global Technical Authority for Offshore Renewables at Lloyd’s Register, said: “I am delighted to recognise Orbital Marine Power’s interest in the IECRE certification process for the assessment of the world largest TEC. As the only IECRE RECB with a scope to assess this TEC in accordance with applicable international standards and processes, Lloyd’s Register is pleased to lead the assessment of the O2-X TEC to meet Orbital’s commitments in regions where their tidal energy converters are expected to operate.”

Calum Miller, Principal Engineer and Hydrodynamics Manager at Orbital, said: “We are pleased to be taking this important step with Lloyd’s Register to start the IECRE certification process for our series production turbine, the O2-X.

“Engineered for compatibility with a wide range of tidal site classes, the O2-X design enables series production by allowing the same core turbine design to customised for a wide range of projects. Embarking on the certification process now reflects the maturity of the O2-X design and our strong project pipeline, which is driving the need to start series production.

“We value the independent expertise that Lloyd’s Register and the IECRE certification process bring in strengthening investor confidence and bringing the O2-X into series production.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register