Lloyd’s Register Annual Review 2018/19: Reaching new heights for a safer world

In a world of increasing complexity – overloaded with data and opinion – we know that our clients need more than technology to succeed. They need a partner to listen, cut through the noise and focus on what really matters to them and their customers. Our engineers and technical experts are dedicated to assurance. That means a commitment to embracing new technology and a deep-rooted desire to drive increased safety standards, more dynamic risk management and better performance.

In this year’s Annual Review we include detailed insight features on four key areas: safety, sustainability, trust and security, and performance and risk.

Highlights of our year 2018/19 include:

The first autonomous navigation system on an ocean-going vessel

A ground-breaking co-operation project to explore the value of blockchain when applied to ship building

The first ever approval of a digital twin health management system for marine applications

Two blockchain pilot projects focussed on asset and material traceability within the supply chain

Development of a brand new quality standard for additive manufacturing and first certification for an Oil & Gas major

Launch of the UNCG’s Oceans Opportunities, Global Goals report and our signatory to its Sustainable Ocean Principles

Chairman Thomas Thune Andersen says: “Despite a challenging market environment during the financial year, our business remained stable. We have transformed our operating model and have made investments in digital across all sectors, progressed to support our customers and created new opportunities for business growth.”

Alastair Marsh, Chief Executive says: ” Investing in our people is a key pillar of our strategy, not only to maintain our high standards of technical expertise and service delivery, but also to achieve our commercial goals in an evolving marketplace.”

He adds: “Our aim is to become more widely recognised as an authority on compliance, assurance and performance, and to be more actively sought after for our opinion by governments, regulators and influential bodies, while seeking to continuously fulfil our purpose to make the world a safer place.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register