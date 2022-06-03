Lloyd’s Register approves Neda Maritime’s power limitation technology

Shaft Power Limitation system, developed in conjunction with SELMA, optimises tanker engine output ahead of impending EEXI regulations.

Lloyd’s Register has approved the first Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) system that will be fitted onboard a 319,000 dwt very large crude carrier Aragona, operated by Neda Maritime Agency.

The system, which was developed by SELMA in conjunction with Tankers Technical Department of Neda Maritime Agency Co Ltd, will enable the full use of available engine output under impending EEXI (Energy Efficiency Existing ship) regulation.

The ShaPoLi system utilizes the propeller shaft torque and rotational speed sensors to calculate and automatically limit the developed power to comply with the LR approved Technical File, whilst providing recording and emergency overriding facilities, in line with MEPC335[76] regulation.

“With EEXI regulation at the doorstep, there is an increasing challenge around efficiency, and we are proud to offer our expertise, ensuring that our clients will best address the upcoming requirements safely and efficiently,” said Haris Fanaradellis, South Europe Technical Support Office Manager for Lloyd’s Register.

“The SELMA ShaPoLi system is a pioneering intelligent control system that provides a robust and viable method of controlling the developed shaft power, seamlessly interfaced with the vessel’s existing main engine control, while simultaneously maintaining original safety features. The system contributes to fuel consumption improvement and in turn to CO2 emissions reduction,” said Dr Panos Deligiannis, Tanker Technical Director at Neda Maritime Agency Co Ltd.

Guidelines for the development of a shaft/engine power limitation were adopted by MEPC335[76] in June 2021 as part of the International Maritime Organisation greenhouse gas emissions reduction short term strategy.

Source: Lloyd’s Register