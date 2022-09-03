Lloyd’s Register completes purchase of OneOcean

Maritime voyage solutions provider will be integrated with LR’s digital fleet management and optimisation services.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has completed the acquisition of OneOcean, a leading supplier of voyage compliance, safety and environmental solutions, from Equistone Partners Europe.

The move accelerates LR’s ambition to be the maritime industry’s trusted adviser for compliance, safety and sustainability solutions, enabling its clients to benefit from more efficient, cleaner and safer operation, providing a holistic, single-platform view of vessel and voyage performance.

OneOcean will be integrated with LR’s existing digital solutions, including fleet management (Hanseaticsoft) and vessel performance and optimisation (i4 Insight, C-MAP Commercial and Greensteam) to expand and considerably complement this portfolio of services.

OneOcean solutions are currently used by more than 16,000 vessels to support and optimise compliance, safety and environmental performance, enabling teams to work more transparently for improved operational efficiency and enhanced decision making. Following completion of the purchase, Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean, has joined the LR Executive Leadership Team.

LR Group CEO, Nick Brown, said: “The acquisition of OneOcean propels LR to the position of a leading digital player in the maritime industry, helping clients to make better commercial decisions every day, reducing risk, improving operational efficiencies and meeting complex maritime regulatory requirements. I am delighted that Martin has joined the LR Executive Leadership Team, bringing a wealth of maritime technology experience with him.”

Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Nick and the whole LR team to create a catalyst for change in an industry that needs to adapt as rapidly as when coal replaced sails. OneOcean has grown phenomenally over the last 20 years to be a clear market leader. Joining the LR family provides a fantastic home for the next chapter of growth. Together we have the scale, reputation and expertise to meet the challenges faced by the industry, combining both digital and advisory capabilities. This is an exciting move for OneOcean, LR and the wider maritime community.”

OneOcean was created by the merger of ChartCo, in which Equistone first invested in 2016, and Marine Press in 2019. With Equistone’s support, OneOcean has grown rapidly, with four acquisitions, two divestments, a merger and a complete cultural change from product distributor to leading-edge software solutions provider.

Source: Lloyd’s Register (LR)