Lloyd’s Register invests in the future performance of today’s seafarers

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has committed to make a donation to Sailors’ Society for every new registration to use their digital table that they receive at their stand during this year’s Posidonia.

New registrants will not only benefit from the opportunity to explore content that will help them in meeting the sulphur 2020 challenge, but from the knowledge that their action will help fund the global maritime charity’s work supporting the world’s 1.6 million seafarers and their families.

Guests at LR’s stand (number 4.201), are also in for a treat as they will have the chance to sample a cup of BySea coffee.

Offering ethically sourced, sustainable coffee, BySea donates 100% of profits to Sailors’ Society and now offers seven different blends, available online in 28 countries.

“We all talk a lot about digitalisation and automation and how technology will impact the business of shipping”, said Nick Brown, LR Marine and Offshore Director. He continued, “It is now more important than ever that we don’t forget the people our industry relies upon and what is needed to support them for this transition to be successful. Finding the balance between the adequate level of technology and the necessary level of human activity and the integration of these, will be the critical issue for the post-2020 maritime industry. It’s likely that finding the sweet spot will drive higher levels of safety for people, property and the environment.”

LR has a long-standing partnership with Sailors’ Society, most recently investing in the future performance of today’s seafarers by donating £20,000 to the charity’s Wellness at Sea programme and Emergency Welfare Fund.

Stuart Rivers, Sailors’ Society’s CEO, said, “LR has invested in future performance, today, by sponsoring our Wellness at Sea programme and Emergency Welfare Fund. We’re extremely grateful to LR for their ongoing collaboration, which continues to support the physical and mental fitness of our seafarers and has a positive impact on the industry at large.”

Sailors’ Society’s Wellness at Sea programme seeks to enable seafarers to improve their on board health and well-being by exploring five different aspects of wellness and the impact that they can have on the safe running of a ship. The programme has more than 100 trainers worldwide and has seen more than 4,000 seafarers complete the coaching to date.

The global charity’s Emergency Welfare Fund has helped thousands of seafarers and their families over the years, such as contributing towards a new wheelchair for Mati, 10, the son of a seafarer from Poland, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Sailors’ Society, which this year celebrates 200 years of supporting seafarers and their families, will also shortly be launching its Wellness at Sea e-learning, an online version of the classroom-based course for junior officers and cadets.

Source: Sailors’ Society