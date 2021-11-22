Lloyd’s Register launches industry-first Artificial Intelligence Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Register, a standardised digital register of LR certified AI providers and solutions, a first of its kind for the maritime industry.

AI technology, the engineered systems that have hardware and software elements that mimic human capacity for observing, understanding and decision-making, is continuing to grow in maritime with applications ranging from digital twins, virtual commissioning and autonomous navigation systems. To support this uptake in technology, LR’s AI Register has been developed to signpost proven and reliable AI technology to help maritime stakeholders benefit from the latest applications.

The AI Register will assist maritime stakeholders in finding appropriate providers and solutions for business challenges, minimising the risk and cost of investing in AI technology. AI providers can also use the Register to assess existing technology and solutions from the market.

Each AI solution entered into the LR AI Register will be categorised against their LR certification status, such as Digital Twin Ready, Digital Twin Approved, Digital Twin Commissioned and Digital Twin Live from LR’s ShipRight Digital Compliance framework. The AI Register will also provide details about what the specific solution offers, such as key business benefits, target applications, functions, and performance.

The AI providers currently listed in LR’s AI Register include Furuno, HAT Analytics, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and ZhenDui Industrial Artificial Intelligence (ZDIAI).

Luis Benito, Director of Innovation at LR, said “Recent developments in Artificial Intelligence has meant maritime has seen an increase in different AI applications, yet, there is a lack of information and guidance around these potential solutions and providers, meaning maritime stakeholders run the risk of investing in untested technology.”

“LR’s new AI Register, the first of its kind for the maritime industry, has been designed to help maritime stakeholders find safe and proven providers and solutions, so they can successfully benefit from these technology advances, by ultimately improving business outcomes and competitive advantage,” Joseph Morelos, Technology Innovation Manager at LR, added.

Theodoros Katemidis, Managing Director of Furuno Hellas, said “As a leading manufacturer of electronic equipment and systems in the marine industry, we strongly believe that AI technology is critical to making our products deliver the best performance at the lowest life cycle cost. The AI Register articulates the value of our AI technology to both existing and potential clients enabling their buying decision. Furuno’s Remote Monitoring & Troubleshooting Platform called HermAce, Cyber Security certified by LR, includes an AI-enabled digital twin of the voyage data recorder, with plans to generate more AI applications for maritime in the near future.”

This announcement is underpinned by LR’s digital strategy that is focused on delivering tangible benefits to our customers and partners, helping them to drive business outcomes through the safe and appropriate adoption of new technologies. Our digital solutions enable clients to optimise the performance of their assets, their people, and their business, while opening new opportunities for growth. Our pathway aligns with what matters most to customers, in line with what technical solutions are right: we take a customer led approach.

Source: Lloyd’s Register (LR)