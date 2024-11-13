Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub joins call to accelerate adoption of zero-emission fuels by 2030 for a sustainable shipping future

Global industry leaders build on momentum from previous COPs to strengthen targets and commit to increasing the uptake of zero or near-zero GHG emission shipping fuels to at least 5%, striving for 10%, by 2030.

Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub has joined more than 50 leaders across the spectrum of the shipping value chain — e-fuel producers, vessel and cargo owners, ports, and equipment manufacturers — in signing a Call to Action today at COP 29 to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission fuels.

Organised by RMI, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, the UCL Energy Institute, and the United Nations Foundation, the Call to Action demonstrates strong industry momentum to invest in decarbonisation through scalable zero-emission fuel pathways.

The joint statement calls for faster and bolder action to increase zero and near-zero emissions fuel uptake, investment in zero-emissions vessels, and global development of green hydrogen infrastructure, leaving no country behind.

James Forsdyke, Managing Director of the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, said: “We are proud to be part of this initiative dedicated to expand the production of green hydrogen as a marine fuel or as an enabler for synthetic zero to near-zero carbon fuels. One of the biggest tasks ahead of us is developing a robust and reliable green hydrogen supply chain to deliver zero carbon fuels to vessels in key maritime hubs in ways that are safe, sustainable and that benefit all shipping stakeholders, particularly seafarers and port communities.

“In line with the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub’s mission to accelerate the safe, sustainable, and human-centric transition of the maritime industry, we have spearheaded initiatives like the Silk Alliance green corridor cluster and Maritime Fuel Supply Dialogues, to aggregate first mover efforts at a regional level and create stronger infrastructure for green hydrogen projects. Being part of this call to action reinforces our commitment to advance the use of hydrogen produced from renewable resources as an important tool in decarbonising shipping.”

The Call to Action comes as the maritime industry awaits the Marine Environment Protection Committee’s milestone convening in April 2025, where global regulatory architecture will be set for a global fuel standard and a greenhouse gas pricing mechanism to achieve the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Revised 2023 GHG Strategy’s ambition of achieving net-zero emissions in the maritime sector by 2050. Industry members are sending a strong signal to global regulators ahead of this convening that clearly defined regulation is needed to strengthen the business case to complement and amplify industry momentum towards decarbonisation.

“Nearly a decade after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the time is now for governments and industry to line up behind an ambitious, IMO-mandated trajectory and mechanisms to drive shipping emissions reductions. Next year’s IMO meetings will consider what is likely the single most important policy decision for driving a new international market for zero-emissions fuels, in turn delivering a massive lift to the emerging green hydrogen market and the important projects required to supply it,” said Alex Hewitt, cofounder and executive board director of CWP Global.

In anticipation of this regulatory milestone, the signatories outline several key recommendations to expedite the adoption of hydrogen-derived fuels, namely the need for clear, ambitious mid-term measures; a balanced approach to revenue distribution to help bridge the cost gap between fossil fuels and scalable zero-emission fuels (SZEFs); and evidence that key milestones for practical use of SZEFs are advancing.

To align with a 1.5°C pathway, global green hydrogen production must double by 2030, translating to the uptake of at least 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen in the shipping sector. To accomplish this, coordinated action is needed across the supply chain to expand the supply and adoption of zero or near zero-emission shipping fuels such as e-ammonia and e-methanol, build up the ecosystem synergistically, and deliver on a just and equitable transition.

Close collaboration between green hydrogen producers, shipping actors, and policymakers is vital to securing the enabling conditions and investments that will deliver shipping’s clean energy transition.

“The Green Hydrogen Catapult is proud to support this initiative. Collaboration across the maritime value chain is key to an accelerated, just, and equitable transition of the sector to renewable fuels, and partnerships are key to building and maintaining momentum,” said Oleksiy Tatarenko, the leader of RMI’s hydrogen initiatives and the Green Hydrogen Catapult, a coalition of green hydrogen market leaders promoting the aggressive global adoption of green hydrogen.

Ports and port service companies, alongside financiers, have also added their support to the Call to Action, committing to investing in hydrogen-derived fuel infrastructure and safety projects to support bunkering of e-fuels.

Lloyd’s Register is leading the safe and sustainable use of alternative and low carbon fuels in the maritime sector. Through its innovative “Fuel for Thought” alternative fuel report series, LR has established its expertise through a comprehensive series, which includes reports, webinars, and events, that explore the latest trends and developments in alternative fuels for shipping. The aim is to provide valuable insights into the challenges, benefits, and practicalities of using alternative and low carbon fuels, driven by environmental concerns and stringent regulations for cleaner and greener shipping.

Source: Lloyd’s Register