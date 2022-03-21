LME three-month nickel falls 15% to limit down

The London Metal Exchange’s (LME) three-month nickel contract hit its lower trading limit of 15% on Monday as traders sold on expectations of falling prices for the metal used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

The 15% limit within which nickel can trade from Friday’s closing price of $36,915 a tonne is wider than the previous day’s 12%. It is now at the same level as that for other metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and lead.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to over $100,000 a tonne.

It resumed trading on March 16 with an adjusted starting price under $48,000 and a limited trading range of 5% either side. Since then the LME has steadily ratcheted up the limit.

Expectations are for prices to fall until they reach the levels on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) after an adjustment for costs such as transport, insurance, import duty and other fees.

Nickel on ShFE was trading around 205,670 yuan or $32,390 a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)