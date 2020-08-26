LNG And The Pathway To Shipping Industry Decarbonisation
Not only is the regulatory landscape changing rapidly, but new technology developments are being announced almost every week. Academics and industry commentators are making claims for different decarbonisation pathways, and new industry coalitions are springing up like mushrooms. Too often the decarbonisation debate seems to descend into “my solution versus your solution”. The art of the possible or practical appears to be forgotten, especially in the area of international maritime operations and regulation.
The understandable response of the shipping industry to this confusing situation is to pause and assess.
To read the full report from SEA-LNG chairman Peter Keller, please click here: https://sea-lng.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/LNG-The-Only-Viable-Fuel_final.pdf
Source: SEA-LNG